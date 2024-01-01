6 Killed, 2 Injured As Car Hits Divider, Roadside Pole In Jharkhand: Cops

The accident took place near Circuit House Square at around 5 am, police said (Representational)

Six people were killed and two others injured as the car they were travelling in hit a road divider in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Monday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Circuit House Square in the Bistupur police station area around 5 am, an officer said.

"Eight persons were traveling in a five-seater car, which first hit a road divider and then a roadside pole. Five of them were killed on the spot, while three were taken to a hospital, where one more person succumbed to injuries while the remaining two are undergoing treatment, "Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kishore told news agency PTI.

Further details are awaited.

