6 Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Associates Arrested In Kashmir: Cops

In a joint operation with the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested six terrorists associated with the proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

"On the basis of specific information regarding carrying out of subversive activities in Mirhama and Damhal Hanjipora area of Kulgam district, a major breakthrough was achieved by the arrest of six terrorist associates in a joint operation of kulgam police and 9 Rashtriya Rifles and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered on the instance of the accused," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The security forces recovered a pistol, magazine, 18 rounds, a hand grenade, four UBGL shell, 30 AK 47 rounds, 446 M4 rounds, eight M4 magazines, an AK 47 magazine, an Insas magazine, two mortar shells, a wireless set, four walky talky and other incriminating materials.

During preliminary investigation, Police said it surfaced that the terrorists were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit JeM and were in touch with terror handlers across the border via various social media platforms.

The arrested accused were hell-bent to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in district Kulgam by way of carrying grenade attacks, intimidating innocent civilians, standoff fire attacks on PRI members, minority communities etc, said police.

A case under relevant law sections has been registered in DH Pora police station. Further investigation is in progress to expose the broader conspiracy.

