6 Insurgents, Including 3 From People's Liberation Army, Arrested In Manipur

Six militants belonging to different banned outfits have been arrested from three Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said on Sunday.

One active cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) was arrested from Kumbi Bazar in Bishnupur district on Friday.

He was identified as Nongmaithem Gyaneshwor Singh (49) and he provided logistical support to the organisation, an official statement said.

Another active cadre of the outfit was arrested from Lamdeng Mayai Leikai area in Imphal West district on Saturday. He was identified as Laishram Jiten Singh (56).

Another member of the outfit was arrested from Khurai Konsam Leikai in Imphal East district. Identified as Moirangthem Chaobi Singh (50), he was involved in instigating a mob against the security forces in the past.

Police also arrested a woman cadre of the proscribed NRFM outfit from Mantripukhri Friends Colony in Imphal East district. She has been identified as Khaidem Sunila Devi (55).

Two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) outfit were arrested from their respective residences at Lilong in Thoubal district and Naorem Leikai in Imphal West district on Saturday.

They were identified as Md Mujibur Rahaman (44) and Sorenshangbam Bungcha (44) and one .32 pistol with magazine was seized from their possession, it added.

