6, Including Security Personnel Injured In Grenade Attack In J&K's Budgam: Report

Terrorists threw a grenade at security personnel near a bus stand in Budgam (Representational)

Six persons, including a Central Reserve Police Force or CRPF personnel and a policeman, were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district today, the police said.

Terrorists threw a grenade at a security personnel near a bus stand at Pakherpora in Charare-Sharief area of central Kashmir district, a police official told news agency Press Trust of India.

He said that a CRPF personnel, a policeman and four civilians were injured in the explosion.

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the official said, adding further details are awaited.



