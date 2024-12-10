6, Including 3 Children, Killed In Truck-Van Collision In UP's Hathras

At least six persons, including three children, were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and van in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a police official said.

According to police, the accident took place at the Jaitpur village under the Hathras Junction police station.

Circle Officer of Sikandrarao Shaymveer Singh on Tuesday told PTI that six persons, including three children, have died in the accident.

"The family members of the people who died have been called up to ascertain their identity," he said.

Terming the loss of live as "extremely sad and heart-wrenching", Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a post on X in Hindi, "The loss of life in a road accident on the Mathura-Kasganj highway in the Hathras district is extremely sad and heart-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved family.

"District administration officials have been instructed to carry out relief operations expeditiously and immediately take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed souls at his feet and provide speedy recovery to the injured," Yogi Adityanath said on X.

