6 Drown After Boat Overturns In Rajasthan, Locals Jump In To Rescue

Six people have died after a boat overturned in the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota district this morning. It is unclear exactly how many people were on the country boat. The site of the accident is close to Bundi district.

Local villagers jumped in to rescue the people on the boat before the National Disaster Response Force and the State Disaster Response Force reached the spot.

Six bodies have been pulled out of the water.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the accident. "The incident of a boat overturning near the Chambal in Kota is unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the accident," he tweeted. He said he has spoken with officials in Kota and instructed for relief to be given to the affected families from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The villagers on the boar were crossing from one bank to the other. Eyewitnesses say some people had also taken their motorcycles on the boat.