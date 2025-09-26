6 Dead, 6 Injured As Roof Of Structure In Chhattisgarh Steel Plant Collapses: Cops

Six workers were killed and as many injured when the roof of a structure at a private steel plant collapsed in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at the plant of Godawari Power and Ispat Limited in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lal Umed Singh told PTI.

"The roof of a structure collapsed, trapping workers underneath. Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. Six workers were killed and six others sustained injuries in the accident," the SSP said.

The injured labourers have been hospitalised, while the rescue operation is still underway as some more people are feared trapped, the official informed.

