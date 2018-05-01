6 Dead, 10 Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Himachal Pradesh

The driver of the allegedly overloaded vehicle lost control while trying to avoid a head-on collision with a truck, eyewitnesses told news agency Press Trust of India. District administration officers rushed to the scene of the accident and recovered the bodies with the help of fire brigade personnel.
Una district police chief Diwakar Sharma said the injured were rushed to the zonal hospital while the bodies of the deceased, four of whom were women, were sent there for post-mortem.
A case has been filed and police are probing the cause of the accident, he said.
In another accident, a vehicle veered off the road near Jamal village in the Mandi district of the state leaving 15 devotees, including 14 women, injured. Eight of them suffered serious injuries.
They were returning from a religious ceremony at Chhir village the police said. They said the injured were rushed to the civil hospital in an ambulance and that the injured persons were out of danger.
With inputs from PTI