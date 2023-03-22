6 Boys Arrested After Knife Fight Between Student Groups In Delhi

The incident took place in Dayalpur on Monday, according to police. (Representational)

Six boys were apprehended after a fight between two groups of students of separate schools in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said on Tuesday.

Five students of a school in Karawal Nagar suffered injuries in the fight and were admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, they said, adding the students are stated to be stable.

Police said students accused of carrying a knife attack on the injured boys belonged to a school in Khajuri Khas.

According to the police, they received information around 3.10 pm on Monday about a fight among students near a government school in Dayalpur.

During investigation, it was found that around 2.30 pm a quarrel broke out between students of a government school, Karawal Nagar, and students of a school in Khajuri Khas, a senior police officer said.

During the fight, five students of the Karawal Nagar-based school suffered knife injuries and were admitted to the GTB Hospital, he said.

The injured students told the police that they were leaving for their respective places after attending an exam in the school. A group of students who were waiting outside their school attacked them, the officer said.

With the help of CCTV footage and technical surveillance, six boys involved in the attack were identified. They were apprehended and the knives used in the commission of crime were recovered, he said.

When questioned, one of the accused boys told the police that three days ago, while he was riding a motorcycle near Dayalpur bus stand, some school students stopped him. They asked him about his school and the reason why he was riding the motorcycle near their school. When he resisted their bullying, they had beaten him up. He had taken first aid at Jai Prakash Hospital. He called his friends and they planned revenge and assaulted the students of the other school, said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

A case of attempt to murder (307) and common intention (34) of the Indian Penal Code was registered following the incident and six students were apprehended, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)