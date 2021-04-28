6.4 Earthquake In Assam, Strong Tremors In Northeast, North Bengal

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Assam this morning, the National Center for Seismology said. Strong tremors were felt in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. While are there no reports of anyone being injured, photos have emerged of broken walls or walls developing cracks.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 43 km west of Assam's Tezpur, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at 7:51 am at a depth of 17 km from the surface.

"Just experienced a massive earthquake in Assam. Waiting for details," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted. The minister also shared photos of broken walls inside a building and of a broken boundary wall.