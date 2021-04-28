Pics: Damaged Buildings, Cracked Walls As Assam Jolted By Big Earthquake

Assam earthquake: Photos shared by residents show cracks on walls and ceilings

A strong earthquake hit Assam early this morning causing damage to buildings.

The 6.4-magnitude earthquake caused strong tremors in parts of the northeast as well as north Bengal. Several aftershocks were also felt, residents said.

The earthquake struck just north of Dhekiajuli in the northern part of the state.

Photos shared by residents show cracks on walls and ceilings.

A part of wall seen collapsed due to the earthquake in Assam

Photo shows debris on the floor after Assam hit by big earthquake

A massive crack in the wall due to the earthquake

Debris is seen on the floor after Assam jolted by earthquake

Cracks seen in a wall after a 6.4 earthquake struck Assam

The earthquake sent strong jolts across the state causing damage to buildings