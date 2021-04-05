5.4 Magnitude Earthquake In Sikkim, Tremors Felt In North Bengal, Assam

Earthquake: Apart from Sikkim, tremors were felt in Assam, north Bengal and Bihar

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck near Sikkim's capital Gangtok on Monday night.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km east-southeast (ESE) of Gangtok, Sikkim, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at 8:49 PM at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

According to reports, apart from Sikkim, tremors were felt in Assam, north Bengal and Bihar.

Tremors were also felt in some parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

In Sikkim, the earthquake triggered panic. Many people rushed out of their houses as precaution.

"The entire town shook badly. It was a bit scary," Karma Tenpa, a Gangtok resident, told NDTV on phone.

I was bathing in my hotel room at Darjeeling when the #earthquake struck but I didn't sense it.

10 sec later heard multiple people rushing outside and the Jab We Met fan inside me thought it's was Police Raid



I am safe(in case someone cares) — Gyanesh Tiwary🐝 (@GyaneshTiwary) April 5, 2021

Hope everyone is safe in North Bengal. #earthquake — Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) April 5, 2021

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

More details awaited.