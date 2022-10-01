5G Service Launch Live Updates: PM Modi To Launch 5G Services In India

The cumulative economic impact of 5G on India is estimated to reach $450 billion by 2035.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India today in select cities. The service is expected to progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Capable of supporting ultra-high-speed internet, the fifth generation or 5G service is expected to unleash new economic opportunities and societal benefits, serving as a transformational force for Indian society.

The three major telecom operators of the country will demonstrate one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.

Here are the LIVE updates on 5G Service Launch In India:

Oct 01, 2022 07:48 (IST) Delhi International Airport Now Has 5G Network. How Flyers Benefit



GMR group-run Delhi Airport today said it has made its facility compliant for 5G network, which the passengers can avail once these services are rolled out by the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs).

Most airports at present provide wireless service primarily through Wi-Fi to passengers.

Wi-Fi relies on the unlicensed spectrum which is free for anyone to use, as per the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). Read More

Oct 01, 2022 07:08 (IST) Centre Sets 80% 5G Coverage Target In Short Timeframe: Minister

The government has given a target of 80 per cent coverage of 5G telecom services in the country in the short timeframe, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Read More



Centre Sets 80% 5G Coverage Target In Short Timeframe: Minister