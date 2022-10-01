Watch: PM Modi 'Drives Car In Europe' With 5G Link From Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drives a car in Sweden, remotely from Delhi using 5G technology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today test-drove a car in Europe remotely from New Delhi, to mark the launch of 5G mobile services in India. The Prime Minister launched the service as he attended the opening of India Mobile Congress 2022. Using 5G technology, Mr Modi drove the car at the Ericsson booth in India Mobile Conference, while the vehicle was physically located in Sweden. 5G technology helped connect the car's controls placed in India with the vehicle in Sweden.

Tweeting a photo of the Prime Minister behind the steering wheel of a remote-controlled car, Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, commented: "@NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India's 5G technology."

India Mobile Congress 2022 is one of Asia's largest digital technology platforms. The sixth edition of the event that opened today will continue until October 4 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Apart from remotely driving a car, Mr Modi also experienced various other technological innovations showcased at the event.

5G technology is expected to offer much faster speeds than 4G for mobile communication and data transmission. It is believed that 5G rollout will accelerate adoption of virtual reality technology and Internet of Things among other benefits.

The first phase of 5G will launch in 13 cities. Full 5G coverage across the country will be completed by 2024.