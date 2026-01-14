55-Year-Old Arrested For Raping Girl, 13, In Odisha

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Bhadrak district following the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl. The accused, identified as Bighina Jena of Bhadrak district of Odisha, is reportedly a relative grandfather of the victim.

According to the police complaint, the incident took place last Monday afternoon while the girl was playing near her home. The accused allegedly lured the minor to a deserted area near a cowshed. Once there, he reportedly sexually assaulted her, muffling her cries to prevent her from raising an alarm.

The victim was reportedly left unconscious at the scene as the accused fled. Out of fear for her life due to death threats made by the accused, the girl initially remained silent about the ordeal. However, she later disclosed the details to her family.

Upon learning of the assault, the victim's family filed a formal complaint at the Aredi Police Outpost. Police launched an immediate investigation, which led to the detention and subsequent arrest of the accused.

Speaking to NDTV, Ajay Sudarshan, the Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of the Dhusuri police station, confirmed the arrest.

"When the girl was playing, the accused lured her to a deserted location and assaulted her. He then fled the scene, leaving her unconscious," Sudarshan said. "Based on the complaint, we initiated an investigation and have successfully arrested the accused."

(With inputs from Dev Kumar)