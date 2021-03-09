500 Flag Masts Across Delhi To Mark 75 Years Of Independence: Manish Sisodia

Rs 45 crore has been allocated for the 500 flag masts, Manish Sisodia said

Five hundred flag masts with the Indian flag will be erected across Delhi, and programmes on Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar will be organised as part of celebrations to mark 75 years of independence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced today.

The budget, based on the theme of patriotism, pays tribute to the freedom fighters and aims to work towards building the capital and the country as envisioned by them, Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said while presenting the budget for 2021-2022 in the Delhi Assembly.

The government will celebrate 75 weeks from March 12 as "weeks of patriotism" till August 15, 2022, to mark 75 years of independence.

The programmes to be showcased during the celebration will highlight the city's role in the freedom movement, its journey in the last 75 years and the "vision of Delhi" in 2047 when India will complete its 100 years of independence.

"We have allocated Rs 45 crore for 500 flag masts. They will be similar to the one we have in Connaught Place's Central Park," Mr Sisodia said. "So even if someone is going out 2 km from their home, they will get to see the Tricolour flying in all its glory and feel patriotic."

The government also allocated Rs 10 crore each for programmes and events on the life and times of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar to inspire and instill patriotism in the youth.

Manish Sisodia also announced yoga and meditation instructors will be provided "on demand" for colonies across the city and has earmarked Rs 25 crore for the same.

The budget outlay, pegged at Rs 69,000 crore, is the highest till date. It was Rs 60,000 crore and Rs 53,000 crore in 2019-2020 and 2018-19 respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)