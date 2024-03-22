50-Year-Old UP Man Sentenced To Life In Jail For Raping Infant

The family found their bleeding infant with the convict in a field (Representational)

A special court in UP's Bahraich sentenced a 50-year-old man to life in prison for raping an infant. The Additional District Judge (POCSO) Varun Mohit Nigam also imposed a fine of Rs 1.29 lakh on the convict.

The man, Bhondu Rehman, raped the one-year-old girl who belonged to the Scheduled Caste, Special District Government Advocate (POCSO Act) Sant Pratap Singh said.

On February 17, the man took the girl out on some pretext. When she did not return home for a while, the family started looking for her. Soon, they found Bhondu in a mustard field with the infant who was bleeding.

After seeing the family, Bhondu ran leaving the girl, Mr Singh said.

A case was registered under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for rape, and the POCSO Act.

