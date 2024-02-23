50-Year-Old Teacher Hangs Self Inside Government School Library In Delhi

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed inside the library. (Representational)

A 50-year-old teacher died by suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in a government school library in Seemapuri area, police said on Friday.

The body of Ashutosh, a resident of Ghaziabad, was found inside the library by a school staff, said police.



During the investigation, the police recovered a three-page suicide note where the teacher cited financial reasons behind taking the extreme step. However, he did not hold anyone responsible for his death, police said.

The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy, police said, adding that further probe is underway.

