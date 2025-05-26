In Assam's 'Verification Drive', 50 Citizens Detained Without Any Clarity

At least 50 people were detained in Assam over the weekend as the state government stepped up its 'verification drive' to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. According to police sources, the 'doubtful citizens' were detained from many districts, including Guwahati, Golaghat, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Cachar.

The detained citizens have been kept at the Rupnagar Police Reserve and their papers are being checked, officials said.

Families of some of the detained citizens said that they are Indian citizens, officials added.

The 'verification drive' was based on a central directive to act against Bangladeshi citizens who are staying in India illegally. It is being carried out under the supervision of the Assam Police Border Organisation, headed by an Inspector General rank officer.

However, the Assam police is yet to issue an official statement on the operation, raising questions about the transparency of the drive.

On Saturday, nine Bangladeshis staying illegally in India were arrested in Morigaon district. All of them had been declared foreign nationals by the Foreigners Tribunals but had been evading arrest.

"The declared foreigners will be sent to the detention centre, now called a transit camp, in Goalpara after verification of their documents. The process is on," an official said.