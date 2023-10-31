5 Years of Statue of Unity: Facts About the World's Tallest Statue

The Statue of Unity is the world's tallest statue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada on the birth anniversary of the country's first Home Minister, which is celebrated as National Unity Day.

The 'Statue of Unity', dedicated to Sardar Patel, was inaugurated here by PM Modi on October 31, 2018. The Prime Minister administered the oath of unity to the gathering at a function in Ekta Nagar (City of Unity), earlier known as Kevadia in Narmada district.

Here are some interesting details about the Statue of Unity:

Built at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore, the statue depicts Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first Home Minister, wearing a traditional dhoti and shawl, towering over the Narmada River. Iron was collected from all over the country for the statue of Sardar Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India. At 182-metre, the statue is touted as the world's tallest; it is 177 feet higher than China's Spring Temple Buddha, currently the world's tallest statue.

The statue has been designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and has been built by Larsen and Toubro and the state-run Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. It took about 250 engineers and 3,400 labourers to construct the statue in 33 months.

The statue will have a viewing gallery at a height of 193 metres above sea level, which can accommodate 200 visitors at a time. This gallery, at 153 metres high, will offer a view of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, its reservoir, and the Satpura and Vindhya mountain ranges.

At the base of the statue, there is a museum and an exhibition hall dedicated to the life and achievements of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Visitors can learn about his role in India's struggle for independence and the process of unifying the country.