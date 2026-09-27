5 Years After 'Battle Of Baghpat' Over Chaat, 'War Of Hapur' Over Chutney

The humble green chutney - ubiquitous, indispensable, yet oft-overlooked - may have finally got its moment in the sun in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.

So enraged was a group at being served tamarind chutney instead of green with their bread pakoda (a potato-filled street snack) that they attacked the shopkeeper in a busy market in the city, leading to a full-fledged brawl.

In scenes reminiscent of the infamous 'Battle of Baghpat' (minus social media darling 'Einstein Chacha'), the groups attacked each other with bats, stones, belts and even a large iron strainer, which was probably used to fry the bread pakodas.

Officials said several people gathered in defence of the snack seller after the group began attacking him, and a fight began in earnest.

Videos show a man being pulled and pushed around so much that his T-shirt is nearly torn to shreds. Another person then comes to his rescue, hitting the attacker with the strainer and leaving him dazed for a few moments. After gathering his wits, the attacker bends down to help a man seen lying on the road since the beginning of the video.

As this goes on, a man in a blue T-shirt throws a stone, several people wrestle to get possession of a cricket bat and a man with a belt in his hand is dragged forward by his shirt. All this while, a woman tries to stop the fighting, but fails.

Four people were injured in the incident.

"Information has been received regarding a brawl between two groups in Dehra. A video of the incident has also surfaced. An investigation is on and medical examinations of the injured are being conducted. The individuals involved in the incident are being identified based on the video and necessary legal action will be taken," said Circle Officer Munish Chandra.

Battle of Baghpat

In 2021, an intense fight had broken out between chaat sellers in UP's Baghpat over attracting customers to their stalls. Two groups exchanged blows on the road and catapulted a man, dressed in a kurta and sporting long henna-coloured hair, to social media fame.

A video of the incident went viral, the man was christened 'Einstein Chacha' and remained the undisputed king of memedom for months. The crown, arguably, remains his to this day.



(With inputs from Mohd Adnan)