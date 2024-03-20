5-Year-Old Agra Girl Kidnapped, Killed As Family Fails To Pay Ransom: Cops

The girl was allegedly kidnapped by people from her own village. (Representational)

A 5-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from her home in Agra on Monday and later killed after her family failed to pay the ransom, the police said. The kidnappers had reportedly demanded Rs 6 lakh from her family.



The girl, identified as Pallavi, was allegedly kidnapped by people from her village who were unable to repay their loans.



Realising their daughter was missing, the family reported the incident to the police and lodged a missing person's complaint, following which the police launched a manhunt for the girl.



The police arrested two suspects and took them into custody. During the interrogation, they confessed to their involvement in the girl's kidnapping and her subsequent murder.