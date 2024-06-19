5 Women Killed After Speeding Truck Runs Over Them In Maharashtra: Cops

All the vicitms were from farm workers, the police said. (Representational)

Five women were killed and two others injured after a speeding truck ran over them in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred in Bandgarwadi village on the Pandharpur-Atpadi Road around 3.45 pm, an official said.

The victims, who were farm workers, were waiting for a state transport bus when a speeding truck rammed into them, he said.

Locals rushed to the scene after hearing the women's screams and alerted the Sangola police station, the official said.

Five women died on the spot, while two victims, who were in critical condition, were referred to a hospital in Pandharpur, he said.

Locals thrashed the truck driver and handed him over to the police, the official said.

A huge crowd gathered at the scene, disrupting traffic on the road, he said.

Personnel from Sangola police station dispersed the crowd after assuring strict action against the driver, he said.

The truck driver was also admitted to hospital as he sustained injuries in the attack by locals, the official said, adding that a case will be registered against him.

