5 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag In Last 24 Hours

Five terrorists have been killed in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said on Tuesday.

"Two hardcore terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Waghama area of Anantnag today. In the last 24 hours, the Anantnag Police and security forces have neutralised five terrorists," police official Vijay Kumar told ANI.

"There was information about three militants. One of them was commander of JKIF, Jahid Dar who was successful in sneaking out. The police, army and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel have cordoned off the area," he added.