5 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir, Operation Underway

Four days ago, four terrorists were shot dead in a pre-dawn operation at Nadigam village in Shopian. A soldier was also killed in the operation.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 25, 2018 09:07 IST
The encounter is taking place in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district.


Srinagar: 

Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early this morning.

The encounter is taking place in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district. One more terrorist is believed to be holed up in the area.

The security forces have recovered weapons from the site.

Four days ago, four terrorists were shot dead in a pre-dawn operation at Nadigam village in Shopian. A soldier was also killed in the operation.

More details awaited

