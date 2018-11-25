5 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir, Operation Underway

The encounter is taking place in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district.

Five terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early this morning.

The encounter is taking place in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district. One more terrorist is believed to be holed up in the area.

The security forces have recovered weapons from the site.

Butagund Kapran #Shopian encounter update.Four bodies of militants recovered. Their identity is asertained. Encounter is going on. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) November 25, 2018

Four days ago, four terrorists were shot dead in a pre-dawn operation at Nadigam village in Shopian. A soldier was also killed in the operation.

