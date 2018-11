4 Terrorists Shot Dead, Soldier Killed In Encounter In Kashmir Shopian encounter: Three terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the area, the police said.

Four terrorists have been shot dead in an encounter between the security forces and terrorists at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district this morning. More details are awaited.