5 Reasons Why Aryan Khan Was Cleared In Drugs Case

New Delhi: Aryan Khan, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, was cleared in the drugs-on-cruise case by the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday.
Five irregularities in the probe of Sameer Wankhede team in Aryan Khan case:
There was no videography of the search operation.
There were lapses in the seizure of Aryan Khan's phone. The chats do not connect him to this case.
No medical was test conducted to prove consumption of drugs.
One Witness turned hostile and informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that he was made to sign blank papers. Two witnesses told the SIT that they weren't even present at the location.
No drugs were found on Aryan Khan yet all the accused were clubbed together and same charges were invoked against everyone.