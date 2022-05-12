5 Points About Campbell Wilson, New Air India CEO

New Delhi:
Tata Sons has announced the appointment of Campbell Wilson as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Air India. The Air India board has approved his appointment, Tata Sons said in a release.
Here are five things to know about the new CEO of Air India
- Cambell Wilson has 26 years of aviation industry expertise across full service and low-cost airlines.
- He was earlier the CEO of Scoot, the wholly owned low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.
- Mr Wilson, 50, has worked in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan for Singapore Airlines.
- He holds a Master of Commerce in Business Administration from the University of New Zealand.
- On his new role, Mr Wilson said, "Air India is at the cusp of an exciting journey to become one of the best airlines in the world."