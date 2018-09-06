What Is COMCASA: 5 Point-Guide To This Key Part Of US-India Talks

India, United States can now share high end encrypted communication and satellite data

New Delhi: In what is being seen as a crucial military and political engagement, India and the United States have signed a path-breaking agreement COMCASA or Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement on Thursday. The agreement will allow India to get advanced encrypted military technology and hardware from the United States. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, the US Secretary Defence Jim Mattis and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman met in a two plus two setting in New Delhi for the signing of the agreement. The United States had designated India as a 'Major Defence Partner' in 2016.