What Is COMCASA: 5 Point-Guide To This Key Part Of US-India Talks

India, United States can now share high end encrypted communication and satellite data
New Delhi: In what is being seen as a crucial military and political engagement, India and the United States have signed a path-breaking agreement COMCASA or Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement on Thursday. The agreement will allow India to get advanced encrypted military technology and hardware from the United States. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, the US Secretary Defence Jim Mattis and his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman met in a two plus two setting in New Delhi for the signing of the agreement. The United States had designated India as a 'Major Defence Partner' in 2016.
What COMCASA means for India
COMCASA allows two countries to share high end encrypted communication and satellite data.
When a US warship or aircraft detects a Chinese warship or submarine, the Indian Navy will now get to know instantly through the transmission of secure encrypted data to a receiver installed at Naval Headquarters in New Delhi.
The agreement will help give a legal framework for defence technology transfer.
Signing COMCASA allows India to acquire Sea Guardian drones, which can detect and target enemy warships.
India's decision to sign COMCASA comes at a time when the United States has voiced its opposition to India's acquisition of the Russian S-400 missile shield since it violates the US Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act.