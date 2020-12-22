5 Of Family Killed As Car On Way To Bengaluru Rams Tanker In Madhya Pradesh

Prima facie, the car was speeding at the time of the incident, police said.

Five members of a family were killed and three others were injured on Monday evening when the car they were travelling in rammed into a oil tanker parked at a toll plaza near Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The victims, including three women, hailed from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. They were headed towards Bengaluru in the car when the accident occurred, said Bundol police station inspector Dilip Pancheshwar.

Prima facie, the car was speeding at the time of the incident, he said.

The injured persons were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.

Four of the five killed were identified as Vijay Bahadur Patel, his wife Sarita, their son Ajay Kumar and one Radha. Another victim, a woman, is yet to be identified. Chandana (20) who was injured in the accident is the daughter of Vijay Bahadur Patel, he said, adding

that a nine-year-old girl and a four-year-old child were admitted in the district hospital.

As per preliminary investigation, Mr Patel was at the wheel at the time of the accident, the inspector added.

