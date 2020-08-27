5-Member Congress Committee To Decide Party's Stand On Key Ordinances

Congress has formed a 5-member committee for party's stand on key ordinances.

Congress has constituted a 5-member committee to formulate the party's stand on key ordinances by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Amar Singh and Gaurav Gogoi will be members of the Committee.

Jairam Ramesh has been appointed as the convenor of the committee.

"Congress interim President has constituted a five-member committee to discuss and formulate the party's stand on key ordinances promulgated by the Central government," according to a release signed by party General Secretary KC Venugopal dated August 26.