5 Maoists Arrested In Chhattisgarh: Police

An IED and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession. (Representational)

Five maoists, one of them allegedly involved in the killing of four policemen after kidnapping them in 2015, have been arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

While four ultras, including a woman, were arrested near NH-63 under Nelasnar police station area, another cadre was arrested near Chinger village under Kutru police station limits, a police official said.

Separate teams of District Force and District Reserve Guard (DRG) were involved in these operations to arrest maoists on Sunday.

Those arrested from Nelasnar were identified as Moturam Atami, 25, Shankar Istami, 22, Aayturam Kovasi, 22 and Tulsi Poyami, 19, the official said, adding that an IED and explosive materials were also recovered from their possession.

Another maoist, Badru Miccha, 30, was allegedly involved in kidnapping and killing four assistant constables in July 2015, he added.