5 Labourers Sleeping On Flyover Run Over By Car In Haryana's Hisar

Five labourers who were sleeping on a flyover were killed and nine were injured after a car ran over them in Haryana's Hisar this morning, the police said.

The driver of the car going towards Hansi hit the divider on the flyover and ran over the labourers who were sleeping on the side at 2 am, the police said.

The labourers were residents of Bihar's Saharsa and Khagaria districts.

They had gone to sleep after completing the day's work on the flyover where repairs had been done for some time, the police said.

The car driver, after losing control and running over the sleeping people, could not apply enough braking power to stop the vehicle, and flew off the bridge down 50 feet after destroying the safety rails, the police said.

The driver is also injured. A case has been filed, the police said.