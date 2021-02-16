5 Killed, 5 Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide In Maharashtra

Five people died in the accident that took place on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five people were killed, including four of a family, after multiple vehicles collided on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway last night.

Five others have been injured and have been admitted to a hospital.

A truck rammed into two cars and another vehicle near Maharashtra's Khopoli last night, police told news agency PTI, adding that the victims included a veterinary doctor working with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). He was travelling along with his family members in one of the cars, a police official said.

The victims were identified as Dr Vaibhav Jhanjare, his mother, wife and daughter, a police official told PTI.

The driver of the truck was reportedly speeding and lost control of the vehicle when the accident occurred near the Khalapur toll plaza.

More details are awaited.



(With inputs from agencies)