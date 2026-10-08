5 Injured In Fire Caused By Gas Leak In Hostel On IIT Bombay Campus

A gas leak caused a fire in a hostel on the IIT Bombay campus, injuring five people, including two children, on Thursday night.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the fire broke out in Hostel Number 6 on the IIT campus in Powai at 10.24 pm. The injured have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar, who is 12 years old, Tahzeeb Alam (9), Ishwar Singh (37), Shivkumar Singh (34) and Anilkumar Yadav (23).

"The fire was caused by a leak in a gas cylinder pipe. Police and BMC ward staff reached the scene immediately and helped rescue the injured," said an official, adding that a portion of the hostel may have been used as residential quarters.

The injured were admitted to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar for treatment and four of them were later transferred to Kasturba Hospital. Doctors said all of them are stable.