Innova Driver Loses Control, Rams Lorry, Then Hits Biker. 5 Injured

According to the Sub Inspector of Hanumakonda police station, a case has been registered in connection with the accident.

The incident took place today morning.

Hanumakonda:

Five people were injured in a road accident in Hanumakonda on Friday after an Innova car driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lorry, then hit a biker.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today, police said.

According to the Sub Inspector of Hanumakonda police station, a case has been registered in connection with the accident, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Telangana, Telangana Road Accident, Road Accident
