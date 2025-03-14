Innova Driver Loses Control, Rams Lorry, Then Hits Biker. 5 Injured

Five people were injured in a road accident in Hanumakonda on Friday after an Innova car driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lorry, then hit a biker.

The incident occurred in the early hours of today, police said.

According to the Sub Inspector of Hanumakonda police station, a case has been registered in connection with the accident, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash.

Further details are awaited.

