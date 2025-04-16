5 Facts About Justice BR Gavai, Set To Become Next Chief Justice Of India

Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai will take the oath as the next Chief Justice of India on May 14 after incumbent Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna retires.

Here are 5 facts about the next Chief Justice Justice Gavai will be the Chief Justice of India for about six months as he is due to retire in November. He will be the second Dalit to hold the Chief Justice post after Justice KG Balakrishnan, who served as Chief Justice of India from January 14, 2007, to May 12, 2010. Hailing from Maharashtra's Amravati, Justice Gavai joined the Bar in 1985 and worked with barrister Raja Bhonsale, former Advocate General and judge of the Maharashtra High Court. He then practised independently at the Bombay High Court from 1987 to 1990. Then, he practised mainly before the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court in Constitutional law and administrative law. Justice Gavai was appointed Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court in August 1992. He was named Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur bench in 2000. His career as a judge started in 2003 when he became an Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court. He was elevated as a permanent judge in 2005 and a Supreme Court judge in 2019. As a judge in the Supreme Court, Justice Gavai has been part of several landmark judgments. These include the verdict upholding the Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision and the top court judgment declaring the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional.

