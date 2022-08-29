5 Drown In Yamuna Under Delhi-Noida Flyway During Krishna Idol Immersion

The bodies of all the five victims have been recovered, police said. (File)

Five people, including two minors, drowned in the Yamuna river under the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, police said.

According to Delhi police, the victims have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16), Lalit (17), Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20).

On information, a police team reached the spot, they said.

After immersion, an idol got stuck in the middle of the river, police said. Then, six people entered the river but only one managed to return and the rest five drowned.

The bodies of the five victims have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem. They were residents of Salarpur village, Greater Noida, police added.