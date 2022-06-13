5 Delhi Markets Will get a Mega Makeover. Details Here

Arvind Kejriwal addressed a virtual press conference today.

Five popular markets in Delhi, including fast-fashion market Sarojini Nagar, have been selected for the first phase of a "redevelopment and rebranding" plan, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

The redevelopment and rebranding plan will not only benefit tourists that visit the city from around the world but will also "greatly increase business and employment" in the markets, Mr Kejriwal said while addressing a virtual press conference today.

"There are many markets in the city that are very famous. Just as we promised in our budget, these markets will be redeveloped and rebranded. In the first phase we are taking on five markets which will be redeveloped and rebranded. We have decided upon these markets after consulting with the people," he said.

He added that after putting out an advertisement in the newspaper, they received 49 applications from 33 markets.

The shortlisted markets which will be focused on in the first phase include Kamala Nagar, a popular spot among college students, Khari Baoli, Asia's largest wholesale spice market, Lajpat Nagar, known for its high street and wedding shopping, Kirthi Nagar, a one-stop shop for household decorations, and Sarojini Nagar, a market synonymous with fast-fashion in the city.

Mr Kejriwal said, "A committee made up of eight members, who also visited the markets, then made the decision to redevelop the five markets and rebrand them." Once redeveloped, these markets will be able to offer more employment, he added.

While only five markets have been selected in the first phase, Mr Kejriwal said that the plan is to gradually make all the markets in the city meet the "world standard".

Mr Kejriwal added that a design competition will be held, the details for which will be announced within the next six weeks, which will focus on how each market will be developed.

The country's best designers and architects will participate in this design competition, he said, and the redevelopment of the markets will be on the basis of the best designs from the competition.