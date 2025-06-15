5 Dead As Chopper Flying To Kedarnath Crashes Between Gaurikund, Sonprayag

Five people dead as a chopper flying to Kedarnath Dham crashed in a forest. An Aryan Aviation Helicopter was flying from Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham, with pilgrims on board. During a 10-minute ride, the chopper crashed between Gaurikund and Sonprayag.

According to Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADF) Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan, six people were on board the helicopter.

Technical problem and weather reportedly led to the crash.

The crash was reported after locals, who were out to collect fodder for their cattle, spotted the missing helicopter. The rescue team is on the way to the crash site.

This is the fifth accident since the operning of the portals of Himalayan temple Kedarnath on May 2.