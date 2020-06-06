5 Border Force Personnel, 2 Port Workers Test Positive For Coronavirus In Gujarat

The jawans were quarantined after they returned from their home states, official said (Representational)

Five Border Security Force (BSF) jawans on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Gujarat's Bhuj, an official said.

The five jawans of the BSF's 79th battalion stationed at Bhuj had gone home on vacation and tested positive for coronavirus after they resumed duty, the Kutch district official said.

"They were quarantined on their return and have now tested positive for coronavirus," he said.

Kutch district also reported two more COVID-19 cases during the day, he added.

Two workers of Kandla Port near Gandhidham in the district were detected with COVID-19 on their arrival from Maharashtra.

"The two were in quarantine along with 14 others on their return," the official added.