Covid Surge In Gujarat: Ahmedabad Positivity Rate At 21.5%, Surat At 11%

Covid In Gujarat: Gujarat has till now recorded 264 Omicron cases.

Ahmedabad district in Gujarat has reported 21.5 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate as compared to the state's average of around eight per cent, as per the district-wise test figures released on Wednesday.

Besides, the positivity rate in Surat is over 11 per cent, also higher than the state's average.

A total of 93,758 tests were carried out in Gujarat on Tuesday, out of which 7,476 (or 7.9 per cent) were found positive for the coronavirus infection, according to the statistics updated on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

In Ahmedabad district, 13,485 tests were conducted on Tuesday and 2,903 (21.5 per cent) of them came out positive, as per the state health department.

Ahmedabad conducted the second highest number of tests in the state after Surat, where a total of 18,966 samples were tested on Tuesday.

Surat district reported 2,124 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with the positivity rate of about 11.2 per cent.

The test positivity rate -- the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that turn out to be positive -- is an important metric through which the public health system keeps a tab on the level of COVID-19 ransmission.

The Ahmedabad district, particularly the city civic limits, has seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases, contributing to a considerable percentage of the total daily cases being reported across Gujarat. As on Tuesday, Gujarat had 37,238 active COVID-19 cases. Out of these, Ahmedabad accounted for 15,721, or over 42 per cent of the total active cases in the state.

Also, Ahmedabad city has so far reported 110 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, including 102 who recovered.

Gujarat has till now recorded 264 Omicron cases, including 225 who have recovered from the infection, as per official data.