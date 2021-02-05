4G Mobile Internet Being Restored In Jammu And Kashmir After 18 Months

4G Mobile Internet Being Restored In Jammu And Kashmir After 18 Months

4G services were stopped in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

New Delhi:

High speed 4G internet services are being restored across Jammu and Kashmir, a senior government official said on Friday, more than 18 months after they were snapped to prevent a backlash against the centre's move to revoke the former state's special status.

"4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

Jammu and Kashmir was put under what became the world's longest-running internet shutdown in a democratic country on August 5, 2019 when the centre announced plans to scrap its decades-old autonomy listed in the constitution.

Newsbeep

In days that followed, the state was split into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh - and several politicians, including three former Chief Ministers, were taken into detention to pre-empt a pushback.

Also Read