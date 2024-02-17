48-Year-Old Woman Mauled To Death By Leopard In Corbett Tiger Reserve

Post-mortem is being conducted, says Corbett Tiger Reserve director. (Representational)

A 48-year-old woman was mauled to death on Saturday by a leopard in the Dhela range of Corbett Tiger Reserve, officials said.

Kalawati Devi was attacked by the leopard when she had gone about a kilometre into the forest in the reserve to cut grass, Corbett Tiger Reserve director Dhiraj Pandey said. Her body has been recovered, he said, adding that a post-mortem is being conducted. '

