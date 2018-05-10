48 Months Vs 48 Years: Centre To Showcase Achievements, Target Congress With a year to go for the general elections, the overriding theme would be to compare 48 months of the NDA government with 48 years of Congress rule

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NDA government led by PM Modi will complete four years on May 26 New Delhi: Ahead of the Narendra Modi-led government completing four years in office on May 26, a committee set up by the Prime Minister's Office has finalised the broad contours of a publicity blitz to showcase the government's achievements.



With a year to go for the general elections, the overriding theme would be to compare 48 months of the NDA government with 48 years of Congress rule.



The government will put out the number of jobs it created in the last four years besides putting across the message that it has ensured faster delivery of schemes and speedy development compared to earlier Congress governments at the centre, without what it calls the taint of corruption.



Four major areas have been identified by the panel --- comprising union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani --- that has drawn up a list of programmes and will coordinate with the party for their implementation.



Providing electricity to 18,000 villages that the government says had no access to power till 2014 will be projected as a milestone. A village it declared electrified if 10 per cent of the households along with public places like schools and health centres have electricity. The government plans to provide



Another initiative ---



The



The acceleration in highway construction across the country will be promoted as a major achievement. The government plans to scale up the pace of building roads from the current 27 kilometres per day to 50 kilometres.



Elaborate publicity campaigns at both the national and state levels have been planned. All ministries will list their achievements and ministers will hold press conferences and hold public assemblies in different states.



Ahead of the Narendra Modi-led government completing four years in office on May 26, a committee set up by the Prime Minister's Office has finalised the broad contours of a publicity blitz to showcase the government's achievements.With a year to go for the general elections, the overriding theme would be to compare 48 months of the NDA government with 48 years of Congress rule.The government will put out the number of jobs it created in the last four years besides putting across the message that it has ensured faster delivery of schemes and speedy development compared to earlier Congress governments at the centre, without what it calls the taint of corruption.Four major areas have been identified by the panel --- comprising union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani --- that has drawn up a list of programmes and will coordinate with the party for their implementation.Providing electricity to 18,000 villages that the government says had no access to power till 2014 will be projected as a milestone. A village it declared electrified if 10 per cent of the households along with public places like schools and health centres have electricity. The government plans to provide electricity to every household by the year-end under the Saubhagya scheme.Another initiative --- free cooking gas connections to poor families --- that the BJP believes has helped widen its support base, especially in rural areas --- will be heavily publicised with the tagline "four crore poor families received gas connection, five crore more left to go".The bullet train project that aims at developing a high speed rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad will be presented as the rail ministry's biggest success so far. In its promotional campaign, the government will use the bullet train as a metaphor for what it calls fast-paced development during the last four years. The acceleration in highway construction across the country will be promoted as a major achievement. The government plans to scale up the pace of building roads from the current 27 kilometres per day to 50 kilometres.Elaborate publicity campaigns at both the national and state levels have been planned. All ministries will list their achievements and ministers will hold press conferences and hold public assemblies in different states. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter