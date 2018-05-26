4 Years Of Modi Government Live Updates: Congress Observes Vishwasghat Diwas

Amit Shah Counts Achievements Of BJP Government At Presser

"Modi government resolved long-pending OROP issue in a year and took several measures like constituting SIT to curb black money," BJP National President Amit Shah said at a press conference today. He counted the BJP government's achievements in four years and said, "With surgical strike, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries."





"PM Narendra Modi ended politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism; ushered politics of development. Modi dispensation is sensitive, committed towards development of villages," he asserted.







