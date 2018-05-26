4 Years Of Modi Government Live Updates: Congress Observes Vishwasghat Diwas

Stressing that every Indian has been involved in the trajectory of the development, PM Modi this morning said "125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!".

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 26, 2018 13:34 IST
4 Years Of Modi Government Live Updates: Congress Observes Vishwasghat Diwas

Congress workers protest against four years of Modi government in Delhi.

New Delhi:  As BJP-led central government completed four years in office today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning tweeted that the "support and affection (of the people of this country) is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire government".

Stressing that every Indian has been involved in the trajectory of the development, PM Modi asserted that "125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!". In the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, however, the Congress on the fourth anniversary of the Modi government is observing 'Vishwasghat Diwas'  (the day of betrayal) accusing the ruling party of not fulfilling the voters' promises. 

Here are the live updates on the fourth anniversary of PM Modi-led central government:




May 26, 2018
13:34 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi in a tweet attacked the ruling government. 

May 26, 2018
13:27 (IST)
The Congress is observing 'Vishwasghat Diwas' (betrayal day) to protest against Modi government's anniversary today. In Chandigarh, a Congress leader tonsured his head to mark his protest. 
May 26, 2018
13:24 (IST)
Amit Shah Counts Achievements Of BJP Government At Presser 
"Modi government resolved long-pending OROP issue in a year and took several measures like constituting SIT to curb black money,"  BJP National President Amit Shah said at a press conference today. He counted the BJP government's achievements in four years and said, "With surgical strike, the government exhibited its political willingness to take on the country's adversaries." 

"PM Narendra Modi ended politics of appeasement, dynasty and casteism; ushered politics of development. Modi dispensation is sensitive, committed towards development of villages," he asserted.


May 26, 2018
13:20 (IST)
This morning PM Modi tweeted on the occasion of completion of four years at the centre and reached out to the people of the country.
