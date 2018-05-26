4 Years Of Modi Government Live Updates: Congress Observes Vishwasghat Diwas

Stressing that every Indian has been involved in the trajectory of the development, PM Modi asserted that "125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!". In the run up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, however, the Congress on the fourth anniversary of the Modi government is observing 'Vishwasghat Diwas' (the day of betrayal) accusing the ruling party of not fulfilling the voters' promises.
4 Yr. Report Card- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 26, 2018
Agriculture: F
Foreign Policy: F
Fuel Prices: F
Job Creation: F
Slogan Creation: A+
Self Promotion: A+
Yoga: B-
Remarks:
Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span.
On this day in 2014, we began our journey of working towards India's transformation.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018
Over the last four years, development has become a vibrant mass movement, with every citizen feeling involved in India's growth trajectory. 125 crore Indians are taking India to great heights!
I bow to my fellow citizens for their unwavering faith in our Government. This support and affection is the biggest source of motivation and strength for the entire Government. We will continue to serve the people of India with the same vigour and dedication.- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2018