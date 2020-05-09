48 Coronavirus Deaths In Maharashtra, Highest Single-Day Spike

3,800 patients have been discharged in the state after full recovery (File)

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 48 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours - the biggest single-day spike in the number of deaths in the state. The state also crossed the 20,000-mark with 1,165 fresh cases, taking the total number of cases to 20,228 with 779 deaths, the state health department said in a statement.

Of the 48 deaths, 27 COVID fatalities were reported from Mumbai, nine from Pune, eight from Malegaon, and one each from Pune district, Nanded and Amravati.

Mumbai, the worst-hit city in India and a COVID hotspot, has reported 12,864 cases so far with 489 deaths, the statement said.

Asia's biggest slum cluster Dharavi, in Mumbai, reported 25 fresh cases, taking the total to 833 in the area.

The state has tested 2,27,804 people so far. 3,800 patients have been discharged after full recovery while over 2.4 lakh people are in home quarantine and 13,976 in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra, it said.

Pune, which is a COVID hotspot in the state, has reported 1,975 cases so far, while Thane has 800 cases and Navi Mumbai 789, the health department said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in an online address on Friday, said any further extension to the lockdown will depend on how people of the state behave and follow rules.

"We have to come out of the lockdown one day or the other. We can't be living permanently like this. But to come out of this sooner, you need to follow rules and maintain discipline of social distancing and use face mask," Mr Thackeray had said.