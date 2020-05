3,301 have recovered from the infection in Maharashtra (Representational)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 17,974 in the state, a health official said.

This is the second largest single-day figure of positive cases, the official said.

The state also reported 43 deaths, of which 24 were in Mumbai, taking the state's death count to 694, he said.

3,301 have recovered from the infection in the state which now has 13,979 active cases. 2,02,105 have been tested so far.