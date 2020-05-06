Mumbai Crosses 10,000-Mark With Over 700 New Coronavirus Cases In A Day

Mumbai reported 769 new cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country and the worst-hit city from the coronavirus pandemic, has crossed the 10,000 mark with 769 new cases today. The city also registered 25 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Mumbai, since the outbreak of the pandemic, has registered 10,714 coronavirus cases and 412 deaths.

Out of the total cases in the city, 68 were reported from Dharavi, taking the number of infections in Asia's biggest slum to 733. The densely-populated area still remains a matter of concern even after reporting a sharp drop in the number of cases last Friday.

According to authorities in Dharavi, nearly 1.5 lakh of the population are in containment zones with essentials, medicines being delivered at their doorstep. Municipal authorities have also organised dedicated fever camps in the area and have screened over 50,000 people and referred people for isolation and testing as well.

The police are enforcing a strict curfew at night in Mumbai and all movement except for all non-essential activities, except for medical reasons are prohibited, according to a police circular. Prohibitory orders are also in place.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan today said he will hold a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state, as 34 out of its 36 districts are affected by the infection.

Maharashtra, in the last 24 hours, has seen 34 deaths and 1,233 fresh virus cases. The state has the highest numbers of cases and deaths in the country, at 16,758 and 651 respectively.

Uddhav Thackeray has set himself the ambitious target of making Maharashtra coronavirus-free by the end of this month.