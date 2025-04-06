Advertisement
47-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Dies Due To Altitude Sickness In North Sikkim

The woman was on a vacation to the Himalayan state along with her family. She was suffering from shortness of breath, and also vomited a few times after reaching Lachung. Despite her condition, she visited Zero Point at 15,300 ft for sightseeing on Thursday, they said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
47-Year-Old Kolkata Woman Dies Due To Altitude Sickness In North Sikkim
A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation started.

A 47-year-old woman from Kolkata died while vacationing in the high-altitude North Sikkim on Friday, officials said.

The woman was on a vacation to the Himalayan state along with her family. She was suffering from shortness of breath, and also vomited a few times after reaching Lachung. Despite her condition, she visited Zero Point at 15,300 ft for sightseeing on Thursday, they said.

Around 2 am, she developed acute symptoms of altitude sickness and was rushed to the Lachung Army Field Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, officials said.

It is suspected that high altitude sickness could be the cause of the death since Lachung is also at an elevation of 9,600 ft, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered, and an investigation started, they added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

